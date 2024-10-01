India batters went hammer and tongs to polish off Bangladesh’s first innings total and even took a handy 52-run lead

Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Listen to this article ‘Safety-first approach’ for Bangladesh x 00:00

Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz on Monday indicated that his side will not play aggressive cricket like India, and rather adopt a safety-first approach on the fifth and final day of the second Test.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladesh are trailing India by 26 runs and have eight wickets in hand, going into the final day on Tuesday. India batters went hammer and tongs to polish off Bangladesh’s first innings total and even took a handy 52-run lead.

Also Read: India go bang, bang!

“Given the current situation, we will prioritise our safety first. We will try to bat as long as possible, which will be good for us and the team,” Miraz said at the post-day media interaction. “Playing to win requires a lot of time. If we bat and set a target, we then have to take 10 wickets again. For now, it’s essential to focus on our safety.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever