Breaking News
Mumbai Police arrest one for duping city jewellers of Rs 2.2 crore
Mumbai: Two teenagers go missing amid academic pressure
Two arrested with five baby crocodiles at Mumbai airport
Iconic Reay Road Bridge takes shape; to open in November
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, AAP MLAs inspect condition of roads in national capital
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Safety first approach for Bangladesh

‘Safety-first approach’ for Bangladesh

Updated on: 01 October,2024 06:41 AM IST  |  Kanpur
PTI |

Top

India batters went hammer and tongs to polish off Bangladesh’s first innings total and even took a handy 52-run lead

‘Safety-first approach’ for Bangladesh

Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Listen to this article
‘Safety-first approach’ for Bangladesh
x
00:00

Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz on Monday indicated that his side will not play aggressive cricket like India, and rather adopt a safety-first approach on the fifth and final day of the second Test.


Bangladesh are trailing India by 26 runs and have eight wickets in hand, going into the final day on Tuesday. India batters went hammer and tongs to polish off Bangladesh’s first innings total and even took a handy 52-run lead.


Also Read: India go bang, bang!


“Given the current situation, we will prioritise our safety first. We will try to bat as long as possible, which will be good for us and the team,” Miraz said at the post-day media interaction. “Playing to win requires a lot of time. If we bat and set a target, we then have to take 10 wickets again. For now, it’s essential to focus on our safety.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bangladesh Team India sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK