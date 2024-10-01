Sarfaraz, Jurel, Dayal released for Irani Cup

Ajinkya Rahane will lead Mumbai, while Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the Rest of the India squad.

Sarfaraz Khan. File Pic

Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel and Yash Dayal were on Monday released from the Indian Test side to participate in the Irani Cup in Lucknow.

The Irani Cup contest, between the Rest of the India side and the winner of the previous Ranji Trophy, Mumbai, will be played from Tuesday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Ajinkya Rahane will lead Mumbai, while Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the Rest of the India squad.

