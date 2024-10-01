Breaking News
Mumbai Police arrest one for duping city jewellers of Rs 2.2 crore
Mumbai: Two teenagers go missing amid academic pressure
Two arrested with five baby crocodiles at Mumbai airport
Iconic Reay Road Bridge takes shape; to open in November
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, AAP MLAs inspect condition of roads in national capital
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Sarfaraz Jurel Dayal released for Irani Cup

Sarfaraz, Jurel, Dayal released for Irani Cup

Updated on: 01 October,2024 06:52 AM IST  |  Kanpur
PTI |

Top

Ajinkya Rahane will lead Mumbai, while Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the Rest of the India squad.

Sarfaraz, Jurel, Dayal released for Irani Cup

Sarfaraz Khan. File Pic

Listen to this article
Sarfaraz, Jurel, Dayal released for Irani Cup
x
00:00

Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel and Yash Dayal were on Monday released from the Indian Test side to participate in the Irani Cup in Lucknow.


The Irani Cup contest, between the Rest of the India side and the winner of the previous Ranji Trophy, Mumbai, will be played from Tuesday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. 


Also Read: India go bang, bang!


Ajinkya Rahane will lead Mumbai, while Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the Rest of the India squad.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ajinkya rahane Ruturaj Gaikwad Sarfaraz Khan sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK