SC to hear BCCI’s plea on tenure of office-bearers

Updated on: 13 September,2022 08:11 AM IST  |  New Delhi
The BCCI, in its proposed amendment, has sought the abolition of a cooling-off period for its office bearers which would enable Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah to continue in office as president and secretary despite them having completed six years at respective state cricket associations

SC to hear BCCI’s plea on tenure of office-bearers

Sourav Gangul and Jay Shah. Pic/AFP


The Supreme Court on Monday said that it would hear Tuesday, a plea of the BCCI seeking the court’s permission to amend its constitution concerning the tenure of its office bearers including that of the President and Secretary.


The BCCI, in its proposed amendment, has sought the abolition of a cooling-off period for its office bearers which would enable Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah to continue in office as president and secretary despite them having completed six years at respective state cricket associations. 

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the BCCI, that it would take up the matter along with other matters related to the functioning of the cricket board.

