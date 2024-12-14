Breaking News
Not BEST solution: Citizens want decongested roads, not smaller buses in Mumbai
Mumbai: Malwani school parents get calls their kids have been kidnapped or arrested, one family pays ransom
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver’s lawyer alleges attempt to shield BEST staff, contractors
Baba Siddique murder: Is the key accused hiding with Maoists?
Mumbai: Alert citizens nab Colaba sex pest in 500-metre chase
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Shakib banned from bowling in ECB run competitions for illegal bowling action Report

Shakib banned from bowling in ECB-run competitions for 'illegal bowling action': Report

Updated on: 14 December,2024 09:07 AM IST  |  London
PTI |

Top

This was his first County Championship appearance since a brief stint with Worcestershire in 2010-11

Shakib banned from bowling in ECB-run competitions for 'illegal bowling action': Report

Shakib Al Hasan. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Shakib banned from bowling in ECB-run competitions for 'illegal bowling action': Report
x
00:00

Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been banned from bowling in all competitions organised by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after his action was deemed illegal during independent testing, according to a report. The 37-year-old, who has retired from Tests and T20Is, was reported for his bowling action by on-field umpires Steve O'Shaughnessy and David Millns during a one-off appearance for Surrey in the County Championship in September.


Following this, an independent test at Loughborough University earlier this month confirmed his action was illegal, and he will need to undergo a reassessment to lift the suspension, the report said. For the reassessment, Shakib's elbow extension must be below the 15-degree threshold set by the regulations. "The suspension is officially dated from December 10, the date when the ECB received the results of the assessment from Loughborough University," according to the ESPNcricinfo report. Shakib had a standout performance in that match against Somerset in September, taking nine wickets for Surrey in Taunton. This was his first County Championship appearance since a brief stint with Worcestershire in 2010-11.


Also Read: Shakib Al Hasan says not returning to Bangladesh over 'security issue': Media


Shakib has not played any international cricket since deciding not to return to Bangladesh for what would have been his farewell Test against South Africa in Mirpur, following protests in Dhaka. Shakib, who has scored 4609 runs and taken 246 wickets in 71 Tests, 7570 runs and 317 scalps in 247 ODIs, and another 2551 runs and 149 wickets in 129 T20Is for Bangladesh, has not returned to his home country since the ousting of the Awami League government. He is currently based in the USA with his family.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Shakib Al Hasan bangladesh cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK