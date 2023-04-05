Shreyas Iyer to undergo surgery abroad; will miss IPL, WTC final

Iyer, who is the captain of IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders, is expected to be out of action for at least five months. That would mean that his participation in the 50-over World Cup in India in October-November could be touch and go

India batter Shreyas Iyer will miss the entire IPL as well as the World Test Championship final in June against Australia as he is set to undergo a back surgery abroad, according to BCCI sources.

Iyer, who is the captain of IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders, is expected to be out of action for at least five months. That would mean that his participation in the 50-over World Cup in India in October-November could be touch and go.

“Yes, he will have his back surgery abroad. He is likely to be out of action for at least five months with full rehabilitation,” a BCCI source PTI on conditions of anonymity. The WTC final will be played in London from June 7.

