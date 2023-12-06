Breaking News
'Silence them': England skipper Knight keen to do a Cummins

Updated on: 06 December,2023 07:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure

It may be recalled that Australian men’s team captain Pat Cummins had expressed his desire to silence the Ahmedabad crowd in the November 19 World Cup final against India. And he did

Heather Knight

England women’s team captain Heather Knight reckons playing in front of Indian team supporters at the Wankhede Stadium in the first T20I today, will be a big challenge. 


“Trying to silence the crowd will be tough. Watching the men’s World Cup, you see the support and the passion Indian fans have for India and having experienced that, it’s a hard thing to do—silence the crowd. Even if there aren’t many [spectators], they are usually very loud. As captain, it’s little things like communicating on the pitch around the noise, that’s  a bit tricky. It’s an amazing challenge and you want to play in front of huge crowds,” Knight said at the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.  It may be recalled that Australian men’s team captain Pat Cummins had expressed his desire to silence the Ahmedabad crowd in the November 19 World Cup final against India. And he did!


