Batting legend Sir Vivian Richards. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Sir Viv to India: 'If Windies don’t get it done, I’m backing you' x 00:00

Batting legend Sir Vivian Richards visited the Indian team’s dressing room and expressed his support for Rohit Sharma and his men, saying, “if the Men in Maroon falter, I’m backing you,” to win the T20 World Cup.

The West Indian was part of the fielding medal ceremony of the Indian team after it defeated Bangladesh in the Super 8 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium here on Saturday. “Well done today, going all the way?” he asked.

“What can I say to a team that is already so powerful? You have a good thing going here and I can only say that if the guys in maroon don’t get it done, I will be backing you. Is that reasonable enough?

“As a Caribbean person, really good to see what you have here,” Richards said in the video posted by the BCCI.

The West Indies great presented the fielding medal award to Suryakumar Yadav for his brilliant catch to dismiss opener Litton Das.

Hosts West Indies will need their all-round firepower for taming a rampaging South Africa in their must-win final Super 8 clash to seal a semi-final berth.

