Fernando took 3-26 and Theekshana 3-35 to jointly knock the top off the New Zealand innings as the Kiwis chased 291 for victory

Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando bowls during the third one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Eden Park in Auckland. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article SL thrash NZ by 140 runs in 3rd ODI to bag consolation victory x 00:00

Asitha Fernando and Maheesh Theekshana shared six wickets as Sri Lanka bowled out New Zealand for 150 runs in 29.4 overs to win the third one-day international by 140 runs here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fernando took 3-26 and Theekshana 3-35 to jointly knock the top off the New Zealand innings as the Kiwis chased 291 for victory. Eshan Malinga also contributed 3-35 as Sri Lanka completed a comprehensive victory. However, despite the crushing loss, New Zealand won the three-match series 2-1.

Earlier, Pathum Nissanka made 66 in an innings of two parts–he was forced to retire hurt on 50 due to injury–as Sri Lanka compiled 290-8 after choosing to bat first. New Zealand then slumped to 21-5 inside seven overs as Fernando helped Sri Lanka unpick the New Zealand top order.

Mark Chapman was the only Kiwi batter to stand against the chaos, scoring 81.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever