Stokes smashes record 182 v NZ

But Stokes, who only recently reversed his ODI retirement ahead of next month’s 50-over World Cup in India, turned the tide in spectacular fashion. His stunning 124-ball innings, including 15 fours and nine sixes, surpassed Jason Roy’s previous England record of 180 against Australia at Melbourne in 2018

England's captain Ben Stokes plays a shot during the third One Day International (ODI) cricket match between England and New Zealand at The Oval in London. Pic/AFP

Ben Stokes struck the highest score by an England batsman in ODI on Wednesday, smashing a blistering 182 as the hosts piled up 368 against New Zealand at The Oval.

But either side of his remarkable innings, fast bowler Trent Boult kept New Zealand in the game with an impressive return of 5-51 in 9.1 overs. England were set for a colossal total at 348-5 when Stokes was dismissed. But they lost their last five wickets for 20 runs, Boult wrapping up the innings with 11 balls to spare. England were wobbling at 13-2 following Boult’s early double strike in the third of a four-match series currently level at 1-1.

