Team India celebrate the fall of a wicket (Pic: AFP)

The recently-concluded edition of T20 World Cup 2024 will be memorable for a lot of reasons, be it for its overwhelmingly bowler-friendly conditions, nail-biting thrillers, unforgettable upsets, the rise of associate nation cricket and lastly Team India ending their 11-year-long ICC trophy drought.

Many records have been established in the T20 World Cup 2024, be it in six-hitting, run-rate, bowling economy rate, etc.

Here is a look at some numbers that truly made this tournament one of the best in a long while.

7.09 - The overall run rate in the tournament, the lowest at any men's T20 World Cup. It outdid the previous low of 7.43 runs per over in the 2021 edition, played in the UAE, as per ESPNCricinfo.

517 - The number of sixes smashed during the competition, the first time 500-plus sixes came in the competition, outdoing the previous best of 405 sixes back in the 2021 edition. The balls per six ratio is also the best ever, with 21.35.

1- India is the first team ever to have won the T20 WC without a loss, securing eight wins in a row, three in the group stage against Ireland, Pakistan, and the USA, three in Super Eights against Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Australia and one each against England and South Africa in the semifinal and final.

2 - Only the second ICC T20 WC without a single century scored, with the highest score being West Indies' Nicholas Pooran's 98 against Afghanistan. The last time this happened was back in 2009, with Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan having the highest score of 96 against West Indies in the semis.

19 - A total of four-wicket hauls, the highest ever in a men's T20 World Cup, showcasing the level of dominance bowlers had in the tournament. The previous best was 14 four-fers in 2021.

4.17 -Pacer Jasprit Bumrah's economy rate, is the best-ever for anyone with 100-plus deliveries bowled in a single edition of T20 WC. Bumrah's most expensive spell was of 1/29 in four overs against Australia.

3- The difference between wickets taken and boundaries conceded by Bumrah during the tournament. While Bumrah took 15 wickets, only 12 boundaries, including two sixers could be scored against him.

14 - Number of dismissals by Rishabh Pant as a wicketkeeper, including 13 catches and a stumping. It is the highest-ever by a wicketkeeper in a single edition of men's T20 WC.

17 - Wickets for Arshdeep Singh and Fazalhaq Farooqi in this World Cup, the most by a bowler in a single edition of the competition, outdoing Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga's mark of 16 in 2021.

1 - Rohit Sharma is the first-ever player to have won the competition both as a player (in 2007) and as a captain this year. West Indies' Daren Sammy secured the title twice as a captain, in 2012 and 2016 and several players were a part of these two wins, including Marlon Samuels, Chris Gayle, Johnson Charles, Dwayne Bravo, Samuel Badree, Andre Russell and Denesh Ramdin.

0- Sixes hit during the match between New Zealand and Uganda, making it only the third men's T20 World Cup game with no sixes hit, besides, South Africa vs Zimbabwe in Hambantota in 2012 and Netherlands vs Pakistan in Perth in 2022.

171 - Runs scored by Pant during the competition are the second-highest in a single edition without a single fifty, falling short of Bangladesh's Anamul Haque, who scored 184 runs in the 2014 edition with the best score of 44*. Pant's best score was 42 against Pakistan.

96 - Number of deliveries Pakistan's veteran pacer Mohammad Amir bowled in this World Cup, the most without conceding a six. Amir has achieved the unique feat of being the first bowler to not concede a six in two different editions of the men's T20 World Cup (minimum of ten overs). Notably, he had bowled 139 balls without being hit for a six in 2010, the second-highest by a bowler in an edition behind Umar Gul's 147 balls in 2009.

