Alyssa, 34, has been troubled by a knee injury, which had ruled her out during the fag end of the Women’s Big Bash League and also forced her to skip the ODI series against India, beginning in Brisbane on December 5

Tahlia McGrath

Listen to this article Tahlia to lead Australia ODI side against India in Healy’s absence x 00:00

Veteran all-rounder Tahlia McGrath was on Saturday named to lead the 13-member Australian women’s side against India in regular skipper Alyssa Healy’s absence in the three-match ODI series next month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alyssa, 34, has been troubled by a knee injury, which had ruled her out during the fag end of the Women’s Big Bash League and also forced her to skip the ODI series against India, beginning in Brisbane on December 5.

Also Read: Jaiswal, Rahul throw Australia off balance with strong opening stand

The second and third ODIs will be played on December 8 and 11 at Brisbane and Perth, respectively. Young top-order batter Georgia Voll, who plays for Sydney Thunder in the WBBL and has had a great season, has been included in her first Australia squad, largely made up of stalwarts including Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt and Annabel Sutherland, among others.

Australia will also play three ODIs against T20 world champions New Zealand from December 19-23 in Wellington. All six matches are a part of the ICC Women’s Championship, with Australia currently sitting on top of the standings.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever