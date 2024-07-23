What kind of relationship do I share with Kohli? I think it is between two mature individuals

India head coach Gautam Gambhir (left) and chief selector Ajit Agarkar during a press conference at a city hotel yesterday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Gambhir on relationship with Kohli: 'We’re on the same page' x 00:00

Former Test opener Gautam Gambhir remarked that he and Virat Kohli are mature individuals and are on the same page. “What kind of relationship do I share with Kohli? I think it is between two mature individuals. On the field, everyone has got the right to fight for their own team, for their own jersey, and wants to come back to a winning dressing room. But at the moment, you are representing India and representing 140 crore Indians and I am sure we are going to be on the same page and will try to make India proud,” Gambhir said during the team’s Sri Lanka tour pre-departure press conference on Monday.

Good relations

“I share a very good relationship [with Kohli] off the field, and we will continue to do that. But yes, to make it more public what kind of a relationship [we have], I think it is between two individuals,” he added. Gambhir also emphasised that he expects senior batters Rohit Sharma and Kohli to be available for most of the ODIs and Tests after retiring from T20Is, expressing hope that they would “keep their fitness” to be in the reckoning for the 2027 ODI over World Cup.

Rohit, Virat for 2027 W Cup

“Workload management for someone like Jasprit Bumrah is important. For a batter, if they can play consistently, if they’re in good form, might as well just play all the games. With Rohit and Virat not playing T20 cricket, we only have two formats to look after. I’m sure they’re going to be available for most of the games,” he added.

Gambhir also said he expects Rohit and Kohli to focus on their fitness keeping in my mind the 2027 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in South Africa. “They have shown what they can deliver on the big day, in the T20 World Cup, in the 50-overs World Cup as well. One thing I can be very clear of is that both have a lot of cricket left in them. With the Champions Trophy and a big tour of Australia coming up, they will be motivated because then, hopefully, they can keep their fitness to make 2027 World Cup as well,” added.

India’s tour to SL

T20 series in Pallekele

1st T20: July 27, 7pm

2nd T20: July 28, 7pm

3rd T20: July 30, 7pm

ODI series in Colombo

1st ODI: Aug 2, 2:30pm

2nd ODI: Aug 4, 2:30pm

3rd ODI: Aug 7, 2:30pm