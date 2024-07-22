Gambhir on Monday declared that his much talked about relationship with batting mainstay Virat Kohli 'is between the two of us'

Gautam Gambhir (Pic: Satej Shinde)

Listen to this article Team India press conference | 'Have had a fabulous relationship with Jay Shah': Gambhir in his first press conference as head coach x 00:00

Newly-appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir on Monday emphasized the primacy of Indian cricket's advancement over personal considerations in his first Team India press conference along with chief selector Ajit Agarkar ahead of India's tour of Sri Lanka where they will play three T20 Internationals and as many ODIs.

Acknowledging the collective commitment among stakeholders to propel Indian cricket forward, Gambhir said: "The betterment of indian cricket is more important, Gautam Gambhir is not important. All of us have a heart in the right place and all of us think that indian cricket needs to move forward." He also stressed that his own role is secondary to the overarching goal of progress within cricket.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav’s first coach is near-jobless

Regarding his relationship with BCCI secretary Jay Shah, Gambhir commended their longstanding rapport, rooted in mutual understanding and shared endeavours.

"I've got a fabulous relationship with him (Jay Shah). We go a long way back and all these speculations about different things, we've been on different pages. I think we can do a better job from probably clarifying those things. It's been a great relationship. Hopefully, it continues that way because the betterment of indian cricket is more important, Gautam Gamir is not important," he said.

About his tumultous relationship with Virat Kohli, Gambhir declared it "is between the two of us and not for TRPs", asserting that they are going to be "on same page" in the coming times.

"Good for the TRP, but my relationship is not public. What kind of a relationship I share with Virat Kohli... I think it's between two mature individuals. On the field, everyone has got the right to fight for their own jersey and come back to a winning dressing room."

(With agency inputs)