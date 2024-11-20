Tejas leads Convent of Jesus & Mary to four-wicket win

In reply, Convent of Jesus and Mary batters easily chased down the target, reaching 142 for six in just 24.1 overs. Openers Tejas Narkar and Aryan Deodhar (23) laid the foundation for their win

All-rounder Tejas Narkar led Convent of Jesus and Mary School (Naigaon) to a four-wicket win over Yashodham High School (Goregaon) in a third-round match of the boys U-16 MSSA Harris Shield inter-school cricket tournament at Cross Maidan on Tuesday.

Leg-spinner Tejas claimed six wickets for 18 runs and later scored 27.

Tejas picked up the wicket of Yashodham’s opening batsman and mainstay Yash Salasjar for 71 and then ran through the lower-order to restrict the opposition to 139 all out in 31.2 overs. Yash’s teammates Tasmay Parab and Rudra Sakpal added 23 and 21, respectively.

In reply, Convent of Jesus and Mary batters easily chased down the target, reaching 142 for six in just 24.1 overs. Openers Tejas Narkar and Aryan Deodhar (23) laid the foundation for their win.

In another match, all-rounder Veer Shah was the star performer with ball and bat for Matushri Kashiben Vrajlal Valia International Vidyalaya (Borivli) in their two-wicket win over Jamnabai Narsee School (Juhu).

Jamnabai Narsee restricted the Borivli boys to 122 all out in 33.2 overs. Samvir Mahesh picked up three for 39.

In reply, the Borivli school’s middle-order batter Suraj Kamat contributed 23 before No. 8 batter Veer scored 26 to ensure their school got to the target, scoring 125 for eight in 37.5 overs.

Meanwhile, St Rocks High School (Borivli) recorded a 296-run win over Christ Church School (Byculla) in another third-round match.

Batting first, St Rocks, inspired by Vatsal Gawde’s century (102) and half-centuries from Meet Parihar (53), Mann Sanghvi (51) and Pritesh B (54 not out), posted 365 for eight in 38 overs.

Christ Church were bowled out for a measly 69 in 20 overs. Narayan Thakur (three for nine), D Tiwari (two for six) and Keshav Pandey (two for 18) helped seal their win.