Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Thunderstorms to affect Day One in Adelaide says curator

Thunderstorms to affect Day One in Adelaide, says curator

Updated on: 05 December,2024 06:22 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Australia have won all seven of their pink ball Tests in Adelaide, while India are playing a day-night Test for the first time after March 2022

Thunderstorms to affect Day One in Adelaide, says curator

Adelaide oval. Pic/AFP

Thunderstorms to affect Day One in Adelaide, says curator
Adelaide is currently basking in sunshine before the second Border-Gavaskar Test, a day-night match starts on December 6. But pitch curator Damian Hough says thunderstorms could disrupt Day One, with clear weather expected from Day Two. 


On the 22 yards at the Adelaide Oval, six millimetres of grass has been left, which is a standard practice in day-night Tests to preserve the condition of the pink Kookaburra ball. Australia have won all seven of their pink ball Tests in Adelaide, while India are playing a day-night Test for the first time after March 2022.


Also Read: ‘Group of superstars’


“Weather, yes, is a short answer to that [affecting the game]. Right now, with over two days out from the first ball, it does look like Friday could be wet with some thunderstorms. We’ve had some unseasonal thunderstorms over the last few weeks. We’re normally quite dry in our climate,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

