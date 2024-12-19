“I followed Ashwin closely and even tried to learn from his bowling. His achievements speak volumes of his greatness; a real match-winner."

Rajesh Chauhan. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Former India off-spinner Rajesh Chauhan reckoned that it will difficult for the next generation of spinners to achieve what R Ashwin did in his international career, which he bid goodbye to on Wednesday.

“It will be quite tough for all spinners to achieve all those milestones simply because the next generation is not ready to do that hard work,” Chauhan told mid-day from Bhilai. “I hope that someone from the next generation can work hard like Ashwin on the skills. An off-spinner is the easiest bowler for batters to tackle, but those who became great offies developed their skills by including variations in their armoury to increase sustainability,” remarked 57-year-old Chauhan, who claimed 47 and 29 wickets in Tests and ODIs respectively from 1993 to 1998.

Picking up tips

“I followed Ashwin closely and even tried to learn from his bowling. His achievements speak volumes of his greatness; a real match-winner. I was expecting him to play for a couple of years more with the way he was bowling and his ability to bat in tough conditions,” Chauhan added.

Kotian pays tribute

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s young off-spinner Tanush Kotian, who practised and interacted with Ashwin during his stint with Rajasthan Royals at the IPL, told mid-day: “He [Ashwin] taught me how to adapt to different formats. He also guided me on improving my skills. His confidence, the ability to bowl to particular batsmen and then accurately execute things were just exceptional. At the RR nets, it was really tough to bat against him even though he would tell me about an imaginary field setting. It was a challenge that I enjoyed,” Kotian said.

When asked whether he now sees an opportunity to play at the highest level, Kotian, 26, who has claimed 101 wickets in 33 first-class games, said: “Off-spinner Washington Sundar is playing for India. To perform is in my hands and if I do well and get that chance, I will give my best.