Virat Kohli penalised for shoulder-bumping Sam Konstas at Boxing Day Test, but escapes ban: Report

Updated on: 26 December,2024 01:24 PM IST  |  Melbourne
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The incident occurred after the completion of the 10th over of the Australian innings, as the players were crossing paths

Virat Kohli (Pic: AFP)

Virat Kohli has been fined 20 percent of his match fee and awarded one demerit point for shoulder-bumping Sam Konstas at the MCG during the first day of the fourth Test match between India and Australia, according to Cricbuzz.


The incident occurred after the completion of the 10th over of the Australian innings, as the players were crossing paths. Kohli and Konstas collided shoulders while moving across the pitch.



Both players immediately turned to face each other and exchanged heated words, with Konstas' teammate Usman Khawaja intervening to separate them. The on-field umpires also addressed the situation with the two players.

According to the ICC's Code of Conduct, "any form of inappropriate physical contact is prohibited in cricket." The regulation specifies that players will be in breach if they deliberately, recklessly, or negligently walk into, run into, or shoulder another player or umpire. A Level 1 offence typically results in a fine on the match fee. However, a Level 2 offence carries a penalty of three to four demerit points, and four demerit points would lead to a suspension from one Test match.

More updates to follow...

virat kohli Sam Konstas India vs Australia border-gavaskar trophy Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

