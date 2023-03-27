Will pick Shubman Gill ahead of me on current form: Shikhar Dhawan

Gill has been in sublime form in all three formats this season, with the 23-year-old virtually securing his place in the side for the ODI World Cup in India later this year.

Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill

India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has said he would pick Shubman Gill over himself in the national side, given the young cricketer’s form with the bat of late.

“I feel the way Shubman is [playing]. Like he was playing two formats and performing well in Tests and T20s. He was playing more matches in the international circuit and I wasn’t... If I were the selector then definitely would have give the chance to Shubman. Would have selected Shubman over Shikhar,” Dhawan told Aaj Tak.

Dhawan admitted that a dip in form, coupled with Gill’s ascendency, has seen him lose his place in the side.

