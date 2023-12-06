‘World Cup on our mind’: Amol Muzumdar

Breaking News
Updated on: 06 December,2023 07:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

Ahead of start of T20I series against England, newly-appointed India women’s team head coach Amol Muzumdar insists their focus is on winning the global showpiece event in Bangladesh next year

India’s Jemimah Rodrigues and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (right) during a practice session at the Wankhede Stadium yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Amol Muzumdar, who starts his innings as head coach  of the women’s team with a T20I against England at the Wankhede Stadium today, has already set a goal—to win the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh next year. 


The Indian team are awaiting their maiden ICC trophy and Muzumdar stressed that the Harmanpreet Kaur-led outfit have the same focus and objective while playing this three-match T20I series against England before taking on Australia. 


India women’s head coach Amol Muzumdar at the Wankhede Stadium yesterday. Pic/Atul KambleIndia women’s head coach Amol Muzumdar at the Wankhede Stadium yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble


“We are moving towards the goal. Every match and series will have its own importance. This series against England and Australia [starting on December 21] will count a lot. We had a chat about it and they are all raring to go. Every step that we take is [about] moving towards the World Cup,” Muzumdar said during the pre-match press conference on Tuesday. 

Also Read: Mind over matter for Mumbai’s Amol Muzumdar

Muzumdar, who was head coach of the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team, has prioritised fielding and fitness for the Indian women’s team. “Fielding and fitness are of highest priority. There’s no compromise on these two aspects. There will be a lot of camps post this series, a lot of cricket will be played at NCA [National Cricket Academy in Bangalore] or some other place. That means more exposure. All fringe and new players will also get an opportunity. “We have had fitness tests at the NCA, and they are already in place. We will follow them rigorously and religiously. There will be three tests in a season,” Muzumdar revealed.

When mid-day asked him about his expectations from top-order batters like Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues and his advice to them, Muzumdar said: “We need to play a certain brand of cricket, which we’ve been known for. Shafali and Jemimah are both very important cogs in the wheel. I would like them to continue what they’ve been doing. Fearless cricket is something which I’ve always advocated. So, we would be playing that brand of cricket,” Muzumdar said.

Harmanpreet’s Indian team beat Sri Lanka by 19 runs to clinch the Asian Games gold medal in Hangzhou last September.

