World Cup Qualifier: Sean Williams’s third ton helps Zimbabwe beat Oman by 14 runs

Sean Williams. Pic/AFP

Zimbabwe claimed a tense 14-run win over Oman on Thursday to start the Super Six stage of the World Cup Qualifier on a high, after Sean Williams’ third hundred of the event.

The African side racked up 332-7 from their 50 overs batting first in Bulawayo before a brave chase from Oman came up just short on 318-9. The hosts moved top of the table after adding to the two wins over the West Indies and the Netherlands they carried over from the group stage.

“When I first saw the wicket, I thought 270 would be a very good score. Thankfully everyone chipped in there and we got up to that total,” said Williams.

Zimbabwe are bidding to qualify for the ODI World Cup following an eight-year absence after missing out on the 2019 edition.

