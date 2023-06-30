Breaking News
Rs 247-crore bridge in tatters: NHAI turns up the heat on contractor
Mumbai: Protest may show the true state of Shiv Sena (UBT)
Mira Road goat row: Now, FIR on Muslim man
Mumbai: Metro body does its bit to ease city’s monsoon suffering
Mumbai: Two drown in well at Nalasopara
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > World Cup Qualifier Sean Williamss third ton helps Zimbabwe beat Oman by 14 runs

World Cup Qualifier: Sean Williams’s third ton helps Zimbabwe beat Oman by 14 runs

Updated on: 30 June,2023 07:44 AM IST  |  Bulawayo
AFP |

Top

“When I first saw the wicket, I thought 270 would be a very good score. Thankfully everyone chipped in there and we got up to that total,” said Williams

World Cup Qualifier: Sean Williams’s third ton helps Zimbabwe beat Oman by 14 runs

Sean Williams. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
World Cup Qualifier: Sean Williams’s third ton helps Zimbabwe beat Oman by 14 runs
x
00:00

Zimbabwe claimed a tense 14-run win over Oman on Thursday to start the Super Six stage of the World Cup Qualifier on a high, after Sean Williams’ third hundred of the event. 


The African side racked up 332-7 from their 50 overs batting first in Bulawayo before a brave chase from Oman came up just short on 318-9. The hosts moved top of the table after adding to the two wins over the West Indies and the Netherlands they carried over from the group stage.


“When I first saw the wicket, I thought 270 would be a very good score. Thankfully everyone chipped in there and we got up to that total,” said Williams.


Zimbabwe are bidding to qualify for the ODI World Cup following an eight-year absence after missing out on the 2019 edition.

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier: West Indies fined 60 per cent match fee vs Zimbabwe

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

ODI World Cup 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 ICC cricket world cup cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK