The Proteas host India for a full series, which includes three T20Is, as many ODIs and two Tests, beginning with the shortest format on December 10 in Durban

Temba Bavuma and Kagiso Rabada

World Cup stars Bavuma, Rabada rested for white-ball series v India

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma and pace ace Kagiso Rabada have been rested for the white-ball leg of this month’s home series against India with the duo set to return for the two Tests.

The Proteas host India for a full series, which includes three T20Is, as many ODIs and two Tests, beginning with the shortest format on December 10 in Durban. “Captain Temba Bavuma and Kagiso Rabada are amongst a group of players that have been omitted for the white-ball leg of the tour in order to play red-ball cricket as emphasis is placed on the Test series for which both will return,” Cricket South Africa said on Monday. Both India and South Africa are gearing up for the new World Test Championships cycle, starting with the Boxing Day Test in Centurion on December 26.

In Bavuma’s absence, Aiden Markram will lead South Africa in the white-ball fixtures. Wicketkeeper batter Tristan Stubbs, who has played one ODI and 16 T20Is, has been included in the Test side for the first time while Heinrich Klaasen has been left out of the red ball squad. Pacers Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi have also been left out of the ODIs, which is low priority after the conclusion of the 50-over World Cup.

