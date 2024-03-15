Breaking News
WPL 2024 Playoff & Final: Schedule, squads, points table, live streaming, & more

Updated on: 15 March,2024 03:54 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Delhi entered the game looking to bag a direct spot in the final and once their bowlers restricted Giants to 126 for nine with a disciplined show at the Arun Jaitley Stadium

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana (Pic: AFP)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had their fate in their hands going into the must-win game against reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. The equation was clear: beat MI and earn a qualification to the ongoing WPL 2024 playoffs. The Smriti Mandhana-side lived up to the expectations and dismantled Harmanpreet Kaur and Co., winning by seven wickets, as the league stage drew to a conclusion.


Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, retained their top spot in the table after beating Gujarat Giants by seven wickets on Wednesday and, as a consequence, will now have to overcome the winner of the playoffs on Sunday if they are to lift a maiden WPL title.


Thanks to the big-hitting Shafali Verma led the way with a blazing 37-ball 71 as a dominant Delhi Capitals secured direct qualification into the WPL 2024 final. Delhi entered the game looking to bag a direct spot in the final and once their bowlers restricted Giants to 126 for nine with a disciplined show at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the hosts inched closer to realising their goal.


Also Read: Mumbai’s might against Bangalore’s brilliance

WPL 2024 Playoff & Final: Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala, Dhara Gujjar

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey and Minnu Mani.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh

WPL 2024 Playoff & Final: Schedule & Timings

March 15, 2024 (Friday)- Elminator between MI and RCB - 7.30 PM IST

March 19, 2024 (Sunday)- Final between Delhi Capitals vs Eliminator Winner - 7.30 PM IST

WPL 2024 Playoff & Final: Points Table

     Teams Matches Won Lost NRR Points
Delhi Capitals 8 6 2 +1.198 12
Mumbai Indians 8 5 3 +0.024 10
Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 4 4 +0.306 8

WPL 2024 Playoff & Final: Live Streaming

The WPL 2024 Eliminator between MI vs RCB as well as final between Winner of Eliminator and DC will by live streamed on Jio Cinema online while the match will be broadcast ed on Sports 18 Network on TV.

WPL 2024 Women’s Indian Premier League 2024 cricket news sports sports news
