Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree thanks ‘travel gang’ for being there for her

India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree, who had undergone surgery for her torn ACI ligament earlier this year, thanked people who have helped her make happy memories of a rather harsh year. On Wednesday, she wrote on Instagram: “This year has been really harsh & life changing but had nothing in my power to change it. Just had to embrace it and keep myself sane.

But I have to mention that my happy moments were definitely created by some people in my life. My travel gang @devishashetty_ @ritssajdeh @devarshi07 @athiyashetty @nupurnagar @mittaliparulkar_ for being there for me. The physio team @physio_liveactive, Yogesh sir.”

