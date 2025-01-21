Breaking News
Barcelona rely on in form Lamine Yamal to progress

Barcelona rely on in-form Lamine Yamal to progress

21 January,2025
Agencies |

Barca, second in the group standings behind leaders Liverpool, can seal progression to the last 16 on Tuesday at the Estadio da Luz, avoiding the new play-off phase. 

Barcelona rely on in-form Lamine Yamal to progress

Lamine Yamal

Barcelona rely on in-form Lamine Yamal to progress
Barcelona’s last visit to face Benfica ended in a heavy thumping on the way to Champions League group stage elimination in 2021, but with young starlet Lamine Yamal, hopes are high this time.


Barca, second in the group standings behind leaders Liverpool, can seal progression to the last 16 on Tuesday at the Estadio da Luz, avoiding the new play-off phase. 


Yamal has scored nine goals and 13 assists in 25 games across all competitions. “In great matches, you see big talent and he’s showed it many times. He’s on a really good [path],” said Barca coach Hansi Flick about Yamal.

