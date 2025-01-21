Barca, second in the group standings behind leaders Liverpool, can seal progression to the last 16 on Tuesday at the Estadio da Luz, avoiding the new play-off phase.

Lamine Yamal

Listen to this article Barcelona rely on in-form Lamine Yamal to progress x 00:00

Barcelona’s last visit to face Benfica ended in a heavy thumping on the way to Champions League group stage elimination in 2021, but with young starlet Lamine Yamal, hopes are high this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: How javelin superstar Neeraj pulled off secret wedding

Barca, second in the group standings behind leaders Liverpool, can seal progression to the last 16 on Tuesday at the Estadio da Luz, avoiding the new play-off phase.

Yamal has scored nine goals and 13 assists in 25 games across all competitions. “In great matches, you see big talent and he’s showed it many times. He’s on a really good [path],” said Barca coach Hansi Flick about Yamal.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever