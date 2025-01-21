How javelin superstar Neeraj pulled off secret wedding

Chopra, 27, shared photos from the ceremony that featured only the two families, and sought the world’s blessings

Neeraj Chopra Instagrammed this wedding picture on Sunday night

A family that took an oath of secrecy, a national federation that kept mum and close friends kept in the dark — that’s how India’s javelin superstar Neeraj Chopra got married in complete secrecy at a time when even mildly popular celebrities struggle to keep things private.

Two-time Olympic medallist Chopra left the country wonder-struck on Sunday night and this time his sporting prowess had nothing to do with it. It was all about how easily he managed to dodge the constant glare to complete an important life event. He eventually dropped the news to the world at a time of his choosing, which was a good 48 hours after solemnising his union with US-based tennis player and coach Himani Mor.

Chopra, 27, shared photos from the ceremony that featured only the two families, and sought the world’s blessings. They landed in heaps on social media, but most of his 10 million-plus social media followers are left wondering, “just how did he do it?”

His paternal uncle Bhim Chopra had some answers. “Neeraj aur Himani pehle se ek dusre ko jaante the [Both knew each other for a while]. It happened around two years ago through some friends. Both families have also known each other,” he told PTI.

The wedding preparations had been on for the last few months, but none of the build-up reached the media. “Only the members of both families attended the marriage. Neeraj and both families wanted it that way. The couple have now left the country,” added Bhim Chopra.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) claimed it knew what was brewing but complied with the athlete’s wish for privacy. “Yes. He informed the AFI about his marriage. He wanted to do it in private. He will celebrate it with all after this season is over,” a top AFI official said. The ceremony did not happen at his sprawling home in Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana but somewhere in Himachal Pradesh.

