Mario Gotze’s partner Ann-Kathrin Gotze (Rs 294 cr) is fourth on the list. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo (Rs 168cr) is fifth

Victoria Beckham

Listen to this article Beckham’s wife Victoria is richest football WAG x 00:00

Although Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez, Sergio Ramos’s wife Pilar Rubio, Robert Lewandowski’s better half Anna Lewandowska, Wayne Rooney’s wife Coleen, Bastian Schweinsteiger’s wife Ana Ivanovic and German former footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s fiancee Perrie Edwards find their names in the Top 10 ultimate footballers WAG rich list, according to a research by Gambling Zone, but they do not top it.

Also Read: 'Fantastic four'

ADVERTISEMENT

It is England football star David Beckham’s wife Victoria, 49, who is numero uno with a personal fortune of GBP55million (approx Rs 578cr). In second spot is Spanish TV presenter and former model Rubio, 45, with personal assets of GBP47million (approx Rs 494cr).

Lewandowska, 35, a Polish personal trainer and entrepreneur, finds herself in third place with a total fortune of GBP36million (approx Rs 378.5cr).

Mario Gotze’s partner Ann-Kathrin Gotze (Rs 294 cr) is fourth on the list. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo (Rs 168cr) is fifth.

Then comes the below from 6th to 10th: Coleen (Rs 157.5cr), Ivanovic (Rs 136.7cr), Georgina (Rs 94.64cr), Perrie (Rd 73.60cr) and Rebekah Vardy (Rs 31.55cr).