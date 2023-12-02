Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC to attempt cloud seeding to curb pollution through rain; invites bids
Mumbai: Traffic police make arrangements ahead of Mahaparinirvan Din
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Traffic to be affected around BKC, police issues diversions
Navi Mumbai: Three held for operating bogus call centre, duping people of lakhs
Thane: Man, sister booked for abducting newborn over loan repayment dispute
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Beckhams wife Victoria is richest football WAG

Beckham’s wife Victoria is richest football WAG

Updated on: 02 December,2023 08:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Mario Gotze’s partner Ann-Kathrin Gotze (Rs 294 cr) is fourth on the list. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo (Rs 168cr) is fifth

Beckham’s wife Victoria is richest football WAG

Victoria Beckham

Listen to this article
Beckham’s wife Victoria is richest football WAG
x
00:00

Although Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez, Sergio Ramos’s wife Pilar Rubio, Robert Lewandowski’s better half Anna Lewandowska, Wayne Rooney’s wife Coleen, Bastian Schweinsteiger’s wife Ana Ivanovic and German former footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s fiancee Perrie Edwards find their names in the Top 10 ultimate footballers WAG rich list, according to a research by Gambling Zone, but  they do not top it.  


Also Read: 'Fantastic four'


It is England football star David Beckham’s wife Victoria, 49, who is numero uno with a personal fortune of GBP55million (approx Rs 578cr).  In second spot is Spanish TV presenter and former model Rubio, 45, with personal assets of GBP47million (approx Rs 494cr). 


Lewandowska, 35, a Polish personal trainer and entrepreneur, finds herself in third place with a total fortune of GBP36million (approx Rs 378.5cr). 

Mario Gotze’s partner Ann-Kathrin Gotze (Rs 294 cr) is fourth on the list. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo (Rs 168cr) is fifth. 

Then comes the below from 6th to 10th: Coleen (Rs 157.5cr), Ivanovic (Rs 136.7cr), Georgina (Rs 94.64cr), Perrie (Rd 73.60cr) and Rebekah Vardy (Rs 31.55cr).

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

cristiano ronaldo david beckham victoria beckham Robert Lewandowski football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK