Breaking News
Salman Khan firing case: New suspect detained
Mumbai: ‘Please stop this leopard drama!’
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mumbai North Central is the wisest ward
Mumbai: ED attaches properties of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty in bitcoin fraud case
Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA gaining momentum in Mumbai North West
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Boss Arteta urges Gunners to use pain of UCL exit to fuel EPL title bid
<< Back to Elections 2024

Boss Arteta urges Gunners to use pain of UCL exit to fuel EPL title bid

Updated on: 19 April,2024 08:08 AM IST  |  Munich
AFP |

Top

Arteta’s side failed to clinch a first semi-final appearance since 2009 as Joshua Kimmich’s second half header gave Bayern a 1-0 second leg win and a 3-2 aggregate success

Boss Arteta urges Gunners to use pain of UCL exit to fuel EPL title bid

Mikel Arteta

Listen to this article
Boss Arteta urges Gunners to use pain of UCL exit to fuel EPL title bid
x
00:00

Mikel Arteta has urged Arsenal to use the “pain” of the Champions League quarter-final exit against Bayern Munich to fuel their Premier League title bid. 


Arteta’s side failed to clinch a first semi-final appearance since 2009 as Joshua Kimmich’s second half header gave Bayern a 1-0 second leg win and a 3-2 aggregate success. 


It was a bitter evening in Munich for Arteta and his players, who had dreamed of leading Arsenal to their maiden Champions League crown. After a blistering run carried them to the top of the Premier League and into the Champions League last eight, Arsenal have endured a nightmare week. 


Also Read: Juventus ordered to pay Ronaldo Rs 86.39 crore in back wages

They were below their best in the 2-2 first leg draw with Bayern, then surrendered pole position in the Premier League after conceding two late goals in a 2-0 home defeat against Aston Villa on Sunday. 

After producing another underwhelming display in Germany, Arteta has to find a way to lift his team’s shattered morale in time for a last push for the English title. Arteta has told his tired troops to embrace the opportunity to chase Arsenal’s first Premier League crown for 20 years. “What we have to play for [in the Premier League] is still beautiful. We have six games to go and we are two points behind City,” he said.

“It’s a very difficult schedule for everybody. We have to go through the pain tonight, and tomorrow get up and come with the same attitude that we came with here. I can guarantee you by tomorrow we’re fully focused on Wolves and everybody is lifted. We were very close, that is the reality. It’s painful, but we have to learn from this,” Arteta said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Bayern Munich arsenal uefa champions league football sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK