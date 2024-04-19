Boss Arteta urges Gunners to use pain of UCL exit to fuel EPL title bid

Arteta’s side failed to clinch a first semi-final appearance since 2009 as Joshua Kimmich’s second half header gave Bayern a 1-0 second leg win and a 3-2 aggregate success

Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta has urged Arsenal to use the “pain” of the Champions League quarter-final exit against Bayern Munich to fuel their Premier League title bid.

Arteta’s side failed to clinch a first semi-final appearance since 2009 as Joshua Kimmich’s second half header gave Bayern a 1-0 second leg win and a 3-2 aggregate success.

It was a bitter evening in Munich for Arteta and his players, who had dreamed of leading Arsenal to their maiden Champions League crown. After a blistering run carried them to the top of the Premier League and into the Champions League last eight, Arsenal have endured a nightmare week.

They were below their best in the 2-2 first leg draw with Bayern, then surrendered pole position in the Premier League after conceding two late goals in a 2-0 home defeat against Aston Villa on Sunday.

After producing another underwhelming display in Germany, Arteta has to find a way to lift his team’s shattered morale in time for a last push for the English title. Arteta has told his tired troops to embrace the opportunity to chase Arsenal’s first Premier League crown for 20 years. “What we have to play for [in the Premier League] is still beautiful. We have six games to go and we are two points behind City,” he said.

“It’s a very difficult schedule for everybody. We have to go through the pain tonight, and tomorrow get up and come with the same attitude that we came with here. I can guarantee you by tomorrow we’re fully focused on Wolves and everybody is lifted. We were very close, that is the reality. It’s painful, but we have to learn from this,” Arteta said.

