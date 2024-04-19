Juventus ordered to pay Ronaldo Rs 86.39 crore in back wages

Ronaldo, who was with Juventus (2018-21) before joining Manchester United (2021-22) and then Al-Nassr, was claiming 19.5 million euros but the arbitration panel reduced that by 50 percent

Juventus must pay Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo 9.7 million euros (approx Rs 86.39 crore) in back wages for the 2020-21 season, the Italian courts announced on Wednesday. The Court of Arbitration, to which Ronaldo appealed, “orders Juventus Turin to pay the sum of 9,774,166.66 euros,” plus interest and procedural costs, it stated in its decision. The sum equates to the difference between the salary actually received by Ronaldo and that which he should have received after tax and other deductions. Ronaldo, who was with Juventus (2018-21) before joining Manchester United (2021-22) and then Al-Nassr, was claiming 19.5 million euros but the arbitration panel reduced that by 50 percent.

