Breaking News
Salman Khan firing case: New suspect detained
Mumbai: ‘Please stop this leopard drama!’
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mumbai North Central is the wisest ward
Mumbai: ED attaches properties of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty in bitcoin fraud case
Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA gaining momentum in Mumbai North West
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Juventus ordered to pay Ronaldo Rs 8639 crore in back wages
<< Back to Elections 2024

Juventus ordered to pay Ronaldo Rs 86.39 crore in back wages

Updated on: 19 April,2024 08:06 AM IST  |  Rome
AFP |

Top

Ronaldo, who was with Juventus (2018-21) before joining Manchester United (2021-22) and then Al-Nassr, was claiming 19.5 million euros but the arbitration panel reduced that by 50 percent

Juventus ordered to pay Ronaldo Rs 86.39 crore in back wages

Cristiano Ronaldo

Listen to this article
Juventus ordered to pay Ronaldo Rs 86.39 crore in back wages
x
00:00

Juventus must pay Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo 9.7 million euros (approx Rs 86.39 crore) in back wages for the 2020-21 season, the Italian courts announced on Wednesday. The Court of Arbitration, to which Ronaldo appealed, “orders Juventus Turin to pay the sum of 9,774,166.66 euros,” plus interest and procedural costs, it stated in its decision. The sum equates to the difference between the salary actually received by Ronaldo and that which he should have received after tax and other deductions. Ronaldo, who was with Juventus (2018-21) before joining Manchester United (2021-22) and then Al-Nassr, was claiming 19.5 million euros but the arbitration panel reduced that by 50 percent. 


Also Read: Lewis Hamilton doesn’t need vindication over Ferrari switch


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

cristiano ronaldo juventus football sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK