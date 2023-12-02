Boss Mikel Arteta happy with Arsenal’s transition

Arteta’s men sit top of the Premier League and are into the last 16 of the Champions League after thrashing Lens 6-0 on Wednesday

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said he is pleased his side have evolved from last season despite criticism that the Gunners lack the same spark.

Arteta’s men sit top of the Premier League and are into the last 16 of the Champions League after thrashing Lens 6-0 on Wednesday.

But that display of attacking prowess has been a rarity this season as Arsenal have relied on their defensive solidity to move to the top of the table.

“This team is going to be different to last season and hopefully very different to next season. That’s part of the evolution. Leaving some of the things in the past to the new things. That has a transition. We want to still be competitive and win matches and I think the team is competing really well,” said Arteta on Friday.

Wolves travel to the Emirates on Saturday hoping their luck will turn after a series of controversial refereeing calls have gone against them this season.

