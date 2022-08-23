Brazilian football legend Romario splits from Ceolin

Reportedly, the football star-turned-politician decided to end their romance although both are yet to react to the claim about them parting ways

Marcelle Ceolin and Rio de Janeiro

Brazil football great Romario de Souza Faria, 56, has reportedly split from influencer Marcelle Ceolin, 31. According to Brazilian website, Extra, Romario, who is the senator of Rio de Janeiro, has ended his seven-month relationship with Ceolin. He has also unfollowed her on Instagram. Reports in the Brazilian media say Ceolin has moved out of Romario’s home on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro and went back to her native city of Bage.

Also Read: EPL: Manchester United beat Liverpool to secure Ten Hag's first win

Reportedly, the football star-turned-politician decided to end their romance although both are yet to react to the claim about them parting ways. On Sunday, the football star deleted a February picture he had posted along with the fashion graduate at a rap festival. This picture had confirmed they were dating. Just hours after reports of their split surfaced, Ceolin wrote on Instagram: “Hurt people hurt others. Cured people cure others. Loved people love others. Transformed people transform others.”

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal