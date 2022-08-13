Despite Thiago injury, Liverpool won’t buy in panic

The Spanish international is expected to be out for four to six weeks, leaving Liverpool light on midfield options with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones also sidelined

Thiago Alcantara. Pic/AFP

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp does not envisage the Reds dipping into the transfer market to reinforce their midfield before the end of the summer window despite a hamstring injury to Thiago Alcantara.

The Spanish international is expected to be out for four to six weeks, leaving Liverpool light on midfield options with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones also sidelined.

“We have injuries. Now it is the question how long the players will be out and there are different solutions. If there was the right solution out there then we would already have done it. We’re not stubborn and say ‘no way, we don’t bring in anybody,’ ” Klopp said on Friday at his pre-match press conference for Monday’s clash with

Crystal Palace.

