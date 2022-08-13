Breaking News
Mumbai: Redevelopment work snaps water supply to 1,000 Vikhroli families
Mumbai: TPR rises to 9.45 per cent in city with 871 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death
Mumbai: No day block on Western Railway suburban section on August 14
Salman Rushdie on ventilator, likely lose an eye after attack
Forty-five underfed children rescued from church in Navi Mumbai
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Despite Thiago injury Liverpool wont buy in panic

Despite Thiago injury, Liverpool won’t buy in panic

Updated on: 13 August,2022 08:02 AM IST  |  Liverpool
Agencies |

Top

The Spanish international is expected to be out for four to six weeks, leaving Liverpool light on midfield options with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones also sidelined

Despite Thiago injury, Liverpool won’t buy in panic

Thiago Alcantara. Pic/AFP


Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp does not envisage the Reds dipping into the transfer market to reinforce their midfield before the end of the summer window despite a hamstring injury to Thiago Alcantara. 


The Spanish international is expected to be out for four to six weeks, leaving Liverpool light on midfield options with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones also sidelined. 

Also Read: FIFA confirms change in World Cup 2022 start date


“We have injuries. Now it is the question how long the players will be out and there are different solutions. If there was the right solution out there then we would already have done it. We’re not stubborn and say ‘no way, we don’t bring in anybody,’ ” Klopp said on Friday at his pre-match press conference for Monday’s clash with 
Crystal Palace.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

liverpool english premier league football sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK