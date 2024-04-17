Down 0-3, Liverpool have mountain to climb against Atalanta to reach semis

Klopp’s men were also dumped out the FA Cup by Manchester United last month as the Red Devils edged a thrilling tie 4-3 at Old Trafford

Jurgen Klopp was headed for a glorious send-off in his final season at Liverpool a few weeks ago, but a potential quadruple is currently forgotten. Liverpool have a mountain to climb if they are to make the Europa League semi-finals on Thursday after losing the first leg of their last-eight tie at home to Atalanta 3-0.

Klopp’s men were also dumped out the FA Cup by Manchester United last month as the Red Devils edged a thrilling tie 4-3 at Old Trafford. Liverpool failed to learn their lesson from that defeat as they were held 2-2 by United three weeks later and then stunned 0-1 at home by Crystal Palace in their last two Premier League games to fall two points behind Manchester City in the title race.

All this leaves Klopp’s fitting farewell at risk of fizzling out. Liverpool’s habit of fighting back from losing positions was lauded earlier in the campaign. They’ve amassed 27 points after falling behind in the Premier League alone this season. Liverpool have conceded the opening goal 21 times this season. “It’s been the story of the last few games and that’s why we have been punished. We are struggling to keep clean sheets,” said left-back Andy Robertson.

