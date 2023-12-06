Breaking News
Mumbai: Traffic chaos looms as BEST's proposal to alter SCLR sparks concerns
Mumbai: AC train footfalls tripled in six months
Mumbai: 35 per cent of Ambedkar memorial work completed, says MMRDA
Mumbai: Taps in Cuffe Parade to run dry on Thursday
Mumbai: How burqa clad trio filched gold worth Rs 3 lakh from jewellery store
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > EPL bags Rs 70440cr in TV rights deal

EPL bags Rs 70,440cr in TV rights deal

Updated on: 06 December,2023 07:06 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

The current deal is reported to be worth around GBP5 billion over a three-year cycle and covers 200 matches per season

EPL bags Rs 70,440cr in TV rights deal

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
EPL bags Rs 70,440cr in TV rights deal
x
00:00

The Premier League announced on Monday it had agreed a record GBP 6.7 billion (approx Rs 70,440cr) domestic television rights deal for a four-year period starting from the 2025/26 season. 


Also Read: Everton appeal against 10-point EPL penalty


The current deal is reported to be worth around GBP5 billion over a three-year cycle and covers 200 matches per season.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

english premier league football sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK