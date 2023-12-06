The current deal is reported to be worth around GBP5 billion over a three-year cycle and covers 200 matches per season

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article EPL bags Rs 70,440cr in TV rights deal x 00:00

The Premier League announced on Monday it had agreed a record GBP 6.7 billion (approx Rs 70,440cr) domestic television rights deal for a four-year period starting from the 2025/26 season.

Also Read: Everton appeal against 10-point EPL penalty

ADVERTISEMENT

The current deal is reported to be worth around GBP5 billion over a three-year cycle and covers 200 matches per season.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever