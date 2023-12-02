Breaking News
Everton appeal against 10 point EPL penalty

Everton appeal against 10-point EPL penalty

Updated on: 02 December,2023 08:04 AM IST  |  Liverpool
AFP |

The Toffees have reacted furiously after being hit with the toughest sporting sanction in Premier League history for breaching loss-making limits in the 2021/22 season

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Everton submitted their appeal on Friday against a 10-point deduction handed down by the Premier League for breaches of financial sustainability rules. 


Also Read: Boss Mikel Arteta happy with Arsenal’s transition


The Toffees have reacted furiously after being hit with the toughest sporting sanction in Premier League history for breaching loss-making limits in the 2021/22 season.


english premier league football sports news Sports Update

