Everton appeal against 10-point EPL penalty

The Toffees have reacted furiously after being hit with the toughest sporting sanction in Premier League history for breaching loss-making limits in the 2021/22 season

Representational images.

Everton submitted their appeal on Friday against a 10-point deduction handed down by the Premier League for breaches of financial sustainability rules.

