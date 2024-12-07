Everton v Liverpool postponed due to Storm Darragh

The Premier League match was due to kick off at 12.30 pm UK time, but Everton issued a statement in the morning to say it would not go ahead

The Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool was postponed on Saturday because of Storm Darragh, which brought dangerous winds and rain to the west coast.

The Premier League match was due to kick off at 12.30 pm UK time, but Everton issued a statement in the morning to say it would not go ahead.

The Met office said parts of Wales had experienced wind gusts of over 90 mph. “Storm Darragh continues to bring strong winds across the UK, with red, amber and yellow wind warnings in force,” the office said on social media.

Storm Darragh was expected to “gradually ease from late morning as it crosses the UK, so the strongest winds in the west will start to reduce through Saturday,” Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington said.

Everton and league leader Liverpool issued nearly identical statements about the postponement.

