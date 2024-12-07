Aussie schoolboy Gout, 16, betters Bolt’s 200m record

The teenager ran 20.04 seconds at the Australian All Schools Athletics Championships at his home track in Brisbane, breaking Peter Norman’s national record of 20.06 from the 1968 Olympics

Australian sprint prodigy Gout Gout clocked the fastest time ever by a 16-year-old to smash the national 200m record on Saturday and do something even Usain Bolt never achieved.

The teenager ran 20.04 seconds at the Australian All Schools Athletics Championships at his home track in Brisbane, breaking Peter Norman’s national record of 20.06 from the 1968 Olympics. Gout has been compared in local media to Bolt and his time is the fastest ever by a 16-year-old over 200m, World Athletics said.

Gout also now holds the second-fastest time in history for athletes under the age of 18, overtaking Bolt’s 20.13. “These are adult times and me, just a kid, I’m running them. It’s going to be a great future for sure,” said Gout.

