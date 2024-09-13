FA charges Bentancur with misconduct for remark on Spurs teammate Son

It Out said it had received a “significant number” of complaints related to the comment. Bentancur apologised to the South Korean and Spurs skipper, who said his teammate had “made a mistake”

Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was charged by the Football Association on Thursday over an alleged misconduct breach for a remark made on Uruguayan TV about teammate Son Heung-min.

The Uruguay international had been asked in June by the host of the Canal 10 show for a Spurs player’s shirt, to which he replied: “Sonny’s? It could be Sonny’s cousin too as they all look the same.” British anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out said it had received a “significant number” of complaints related to the comment. Bentancur apologised to the South Korean and Spurs skipper, who said his teammate had “made a mistake.”

