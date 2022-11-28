FIFA World Cup 2022: ‘Mini-earthquake’ at Stadium 974

On Saturday night, during the France v Denmark game, whenever the 44,000-plus spectators jumped on their feet to celebrate a goal or an exciting moment, it created a huge vibration all around, similar to that of a mini-earthquake

Shipping containers that have been used in the construction of Doha’s Stadium 974. Pics/Ashwin Ferro

One of the World Cup venues, Stadium 974—a temporary structure—has been constructed using 974 shipping containers. The various office cabins within and even the toilets at the venue are containers.

On Saturday night, during the France v Denmark game, whenever the 44,000-plus spectators jumped on their feet to celebrate a goal or an exciting moment, it created a huge vibration all around, similar to that of a mini-earthquake.

One of the volunteers here informed this correspondent that this happens regularly as many containers are empty, and assured that there is nothing to worry as the structure is safe.

Scaloni’s brother in tears

Given the immense pressure our favourite teams and their players face while competing at the highest level, one tends to wonder what these players’ families must be going through given the intense public scrutiny they are constantly under. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni revealed that after their 2-0 win over Mexico on Sunday, his elder brother, Mauro, was in tears. “I received a message from my brother saying he was crying. It can’t be like that. This is just a football match, but we get the impression that it’s much more than that. This is something I don’t agree with,” said Scaloni whose team had come in for a lot of criticism following their 1-2 shock defeat to Saudi Arabia recently, making their Mexico clash a must-win affair.

Scaloni urged Argentine fans to be calm. “It’s difficult to make people understand that tomorrow the sun will rise. The important thing is how you played or if you did your best, and that’s what we do,” he said.

