FIFA World Cup 2022: Samuel Eto’o sorry for altercation outside World Cup venue

Samuel Eto. File pic

Cameroon football federation president and former star player Samuel Eto’o apologised for kicking a man to the ground in what he called a “violent altercation” outside a World Cup stadium early on Tuesday.

Eto’o had paused to pose for photos with fans near Stadium 974 after Brazil beat South Korea 4-1. A video originally posted on social media by newspaper La Opinion showed him then reacting to comments by a man holding a camera. “I had a violent altercation with a person who was probably an Algerian supporter,” Eto’o tweeted.

