FIFA World Cup 2022: Samuel Eto’o sorry for altercation outside World Cup venue

Updated on: 08 December,2022 08:15 AM IST  |  Doha
AFP

Eto’o had paused to pose for photos with fans near Stadium 974 after Brazil beat South Korea 4-1. A video originally posted on social media by newspaper La Opinion showed him then reacting to comments by a man holding a camera

FIFA World Cup 2022: Samuel Eto’o sorry for altercation outside World Cup venue

Samuel Eto. File pic


Cameroon football federation president and former star player Samuel Eto’o apologised for kicking a man to the ground in what he called a “violent altercation” outside a World Cup stadium early on Tuesday.


Eto’o had paused to pose for photos with fans near Stadium 974 after Brazil beat South Korea 4-1. A video originally posted on social media by newspaper La Opinion showed him then reacting to comments by a man holding a camera. “I had a violent altercation with a person who was probably an Algerian supporter,” Eto’o tweeted. 



