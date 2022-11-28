×
Fuller’s winner helps Costa Rica beat Japan; hand Germany lifeline

Updated on: 28 November,2022 10:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
It was Costa Rica’s first shot on target at this World Cup and could be of huge benefit to the Germans

Fuller’s winner helps Costa Rica beat Japan; hand Germany lifeline

Keysher Fuller


Costa Rica stunned Japan 1-0 thanks to a late goal at the World Cup on Sunday to blow Group E wide open and hand a potential lifeline to Germany. Japan, who shocked four-time champions Germany 2-1 in their opener in Qatar, could have taken a giant stride towards the last 16 with a win. Instead they laboured for large parts of the match against a Costa Rica side who were hammered 7-0 by Spain, then defender Keysher Fuller scored in the 81st minute with a deflected strike. 


Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco goalie Yassine Bounou disappears before kickoff



It was Costa Rica’s first shot on target at this World Cup and could be of huge benefit to the Germans. The result left Spain, Japan and Costa Rica all on three points. Spain face Germany later Sunday in another crucial contest.  Japan made five changes to the team which shocked Germany in their opening match as coach Hajime Moriyasu made full use of his 26-man squad. 


Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Win over Mexico 'a weight off our shoulders': Lionel Messi

In temperatures of 32 degrees Celsius (90 degrees Fahrenheit) at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Japan immediately went on the attack and won a corner within 30 seconds to signal their intent.

