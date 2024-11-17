Breaking News
Ghana fail to qualify for first time since 2004

Updated on: 17 November,2024 08:41 AM IST  |  Luanda (Angola)
Agencies |

The Black Stars needed a win in their penultimate group game to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the tournament next year

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Ghana failed to reach the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2004 after drawing with Angola 1-1 in qualifying on Friday.


The Black Stars needed a win in their penultimate group game to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the tournament next year. The four-time champs have played in 24 editions. Only seven-time champs Egypt (26) and defending champs Ivory Coast (25) have played more.


