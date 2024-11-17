The Black Stars needed a win in their penultimate group game to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the tournament next year

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Ghana fail to qualify for first time since 2004 x 00:00

Ghana failed to reach the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2004 after drawing with Angola 1-1 in qualifying on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Black Stars needed a win in their penultimate group game to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the tournament next year. The four-time champs have played in 24 editions. Only seven-time champs Egypt (26) and defending champs Ivory Coast (25) have played more.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever