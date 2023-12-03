Gill splits from football star girlfriend Beattie

Breaking News
Updated on: 03 December,2023 07:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
According to The Daily Mail, it was Gill’s first public same-sex relationship after she revealed that she was bisexual

Amber Gill with Jen Beattie

Brit TV personality Amber Gill has split from her football star girlfriend Jen Beattie after 11 months of being together.


According to The Daily Mail, it was Gill’s first public same-sex relationship after she revealed that she was bisexual. 


Gill and Arsenal star Beattie met on TikTok and kept their relationship under wraps for months. They made their red-carpet debut together at the BBC Radio 1 Presents Big Weekend 2023 in March. 


Also Read: Kane zeroes in on a villa for family in Germany

“Amber and Jen have decided to end their relationship. They remain good friends and the split was amicable, but they just grew apart after struggling to spend time together. There’s still a lot of love between them and Amber will always hold a special place in her heart for Jen but ending their romance was the best decision for their lives right now,” said a source. 

Gill, 26, won reality TV show, Love Island in 2019 with Irish rugby star Greg O’Shea, 28, but they split after the show.

