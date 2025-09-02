Minutes from what seemed to be a drawn encounter, Arsenal’s Martin Zubimendi fouled Liverpool’s Curtis Jones around 30 yards from the Gunners goalpost. It seemed improbable to launch a direct effort from that distance but Szoboszlai

The 83rd minute strike ensured defending champions Liverpool are the only side with nine points from their opening three games of the new season while Arsenal sit third, three points behind.

The English Premier League saw one of its goals of the season on Sunday night — a stunning long-range free-kick by Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai that led to Arsenal’s 1-0 defeat at Anfield.

Minutes from what seemed to be a drawn encounter, Arsenal’s Martin Zubimendi fouled Liverpool’s Curtis Jones around 30 yards from the Gunners goalpost. It seemed improbable to launch a direct effort from that distance but Szoboszlai, who later revealed that he had been practising that for some time, went for it and nailed it.

Screengrab shows Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai executing his free-kick that beat Arsenal goalie David Raya

He took four steps before unleashing a powerful right-footed strike from 32 yards out that first sailed over the three-man wall and dipped just in time to enter the top-left corner of the goal, leaving Arsenal’s diving goalkeeper David Raya no chance whatsoever of getting his outstretched hand to it.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot hailed Hungarian Szoboszlai’s effort as a moment of magic. “A moment of magic which was needed to win this game for either side. An uneventful game, two teams quite equal to each other. To me, it felt we had the upper hand in the second half but both halves were by magic,” Slot told BBC moments after the win.

His opposite number was all praise too. “An incredible moment won them the game,” said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya explained his helplessness on being at the receiving end of the wonder-strike. “I think it’s a hell of a strike. I remember the ball moving a lot and moving away from me. It’s going away from me, so it’s harder to gauge,” Raya told Sky Sports via Metro UK.

Szoboszlai revealed the behind-the-scenes hard work that went into his wonder-goal: “It [the free-kick] is a lot of practice, especially in the last few weeks where we had the chance to have some practice because we had only one game in a week. When we have two [games in a week] then we have to rest. I’ve practised it my whole life.”

