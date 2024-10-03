ICL edge out Oranje 3-2 in semi-final

However, ICL Mumbai showed incredible determination, refusing to be outdone. Zeeshan initiated the comeback with a crucial goal, igniting hope among the ICL faithful

Indian Culture League (ICL), Mumbai, fought back from a two-goal deficit to edge out MH Oranje FC 3-2 in the semi-final of the Harwood League at Cooperage on Wednesday. MH Oranje FC took an early lead with Mohammed Khatib scoring twice, putting ICL Mumbai on the back foot. However, ICL Mumbai showed incredible determination, refusing to be outdone. Zeeshan initiated the comeback with a crucial goal, igniting hope among the ICL faithful.

As the match progressed, ICL Mumbai intensified their attack, putting immense pressure on the Oranje FC defence. Jennish Singh capitalised on the momentum, levelling the score with a well-taken strike. The stage was set for a thrilling finale, and it was Sandeep Manoharan who delivered the decisive blow, netting the winning goal for ICL Mumbai. The match ended 3-2 in favour of ICL Mumbai, showcasing their never-say-die spirit.

