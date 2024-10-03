Breaking News
Mumbai: Upset over Dharavi resttlement, Mulund residents to sue state
Mumbai: Water crisis grips Kalina
Thane: Ulhasnagar hospital grappling with drug shortage for 4 months
Is Mumbai drought-ready?
Maharashtra: Trained forensic hands for crime scene study soon, says DGP Sanjay Kumar Verma
Maharashtra assembly elections: Mahayuti in 2024, BJP alone in 2029, says Amit Shah
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > ICL edge out Oranje 3 2 in semi final

ICL edge out Oranje 3-2 in semi-final

Updated on: 03 October,2024 07:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

However, ICL Mumbai showed incredible determination, refusing to be outdone. Zeeshan initiated the comeback with a crucial goal, igniting hope among the ICL faithful

ICL edge out Oranje 3-2 in semi-final

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
ICL edge out Oranje 3-2 in semi-final
x
00:00

Indian Culture League (ICL), Mumbai, fought back from a two-goal deficit to edge out MH Oranje FC 3-2 in the semi-final of the Harwood League at Cooperage on Wednesday. MH Oranje FC took an early lead with Mohammed Khatib scoring twice, putting ICL Mumbai on the back foot. However, ICL Mumbai showed incredible determination, refusing to be outdone. Zeeshan initiated the comeback with a crucial goal, igniting hope among the ICL faithful.


Also Read: After Spurs shocker, Man United hope for positive result at Porto


As the match progressed, ICL Mumbai intensified their attack, putting immense pressure on the Oranje FC defence. Jennish Singh capitalised on the momentum, levelling the score with a well-taken strike. The stage was set for a thrilling finale, and it was Sandeep Manoharan who delivered the decisive blow, netting the winning goal for ICL Mumbai. The match ended 3-2 in favour of ICL Mumbai, showcasing their never-say-die spirit.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK