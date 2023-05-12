India in same group as Australia, Uzbekistan, Syria for 2023 AFC Asian Cup

The draw was conducted at the Qatar Opera House in the Qatari capital

Representation pic

India were on Thursday drawn in a tough Group B of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup alongside the continent’s heavyweights Australia, Syria and Uzbekistan here.

The draw was conducted at the Qatar Opera House in the Qatari capital. The Blue Tigers, who are placed at 101 in the FIFA rankings, will be playing the Asian Cup for the fifth time. India’s opponents in the tournament proper, Australia are ranked 29th in the world, Uzbekistan are 74th, and Syria occupy the 90th position.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey, senior men’s national team head coach Igor Stimac, and women’s coach Maymol Rocky were present at the venue for the official draw ceremony.

