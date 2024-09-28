India lose to Iran in AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers

The Indians finally conceded a goal in the 88th minute when Yousef Mazraeh managed to beat goalkeeper Priyansh Dubey in the Group G match.
Representation Pic
A fighting India went down by a solitary goal to four-time champions Iran in their second group match at the AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers on Friday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read: Indian paddlers impress at WTT Youth Contender
The Indians finally conceded a goal in the 88th minute when Yousef Mazraeh managed to beat goalkeeper Priyansh Dubey in the Group G match.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever