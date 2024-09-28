Breaking News
India lose to Iran in AFC U 20 Asian Cup Qualifiers

India lose to Iran in AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers

Updated on: 28 September,2024 08:28 AM IST  |  Vientiane
PTI |

The Indians finally conceded a goal in the 88th minute when Yousef Mazraeh managed to beat goalkeeper Priyansh Dubey in the Group G match.

A fighting India went down by a solitary goal to four-time champions Iran in their second group match at the AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers on Friday.


The Indians finally conceded a goal in the 88th minute when Yousef Mazraeh managed to beat goalkeeper Priyansh Dubey in the Group G match.


