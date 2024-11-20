India will qualify for 2027 Asian Cup: Coach Marquez after draw vs Malaysia

In their only match in the November FIFA International Window, India came from behind to draw Malaysia 1-1 at the GMC Balayogi Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday

A third draw in four matches with Manolo Marquez at the helm may not be much to look at, but the Indian football team head coach is convinced that the side will make the cut for the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027.

In their only match in the November FIFA International Window, India came from behind to draw Malaysia 1-1 at the GMC Balayogi Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.

“We are disappointed not to win but I am sure we will qualify for the AFC Asian Cup in 2027. Now we have four months. I know that it’s been a while since the national team have won a game, but we will win in March,” said Marquez.

