Jhingan returns in India probables list vs Malaysia

Jhingan returns in India probables list vs Malaysia

Updated on: 06 November,2024 06:39 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Mohun Bagan captain and defender Subhasish Bose was left out while Rahul Bheke retained his place

Sandesh Jhingan

Seasoned defender Sandesh Jhingan, sidelined with a knee injury since January, is set for a comeback as he was on Tuesday named in a 26-member probables’ list for India’s friendly football match against Malaysia on November 18 in Hyderabad.


Jhingan, who missed the Asian Cup and the remainder of the Indian Super League season due to the injury, has been named in a 26-member probables list for India’s home friendly against Malaysia, scheduled for November 18 in Hyderabad.


The FC Goa centre-back sustained an injury to his right knee during the first half of India’s game against Syria in the Asian Cup, forcing him out of the tournament. Now fully recovered, his return is expected to strengthen India’s defence.


Also Read: Three Indian footballers selected for training session at Old Trafford in Manchester

Mohun Bagan captain and defender Subhasish Bose was left out while Rahul Bheke retained his place.

India head coach Manolo Marquez, still searching for his first win since taking over from Igor Stimac in July.

