Joselu scores brace as Spain beat Norway

Spain’s Joselu celebrates after scoring against Norway on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

New faces dominated European Championship qualifying as Spain coach Luis de la Fuente swept aside Norway in his first game in charge and a Wales forward rescued a dramatic draw in his first international match.

Best known until now for coaching Spain’s youth teams, De la Fuente didn’t have to deal with Norway’s striker Erling Haaland, who missed the game with a groin injury on Saturday. The 3-0 victory extended Spain’s record of 23 consecutive home wins in qualifying games for the European Championship. Spain was in control after Dani Olmo’s 13th-minute opening goal but didn’t close out the game until substitute Joselu scored twice in quick succession late on in his international debut.

For Norway, it was a frustrating reminder of the difference Haaland can make. The Manchester City striker has scored 21 times in 23 games for his country since his debut in 2019, but has now missed seven of Norway’s last 15 games with various injury and fitness concerns. Nathan Broadhead had a dream debut for Wales as the substitute salvaged a 1-1 draw with a goal in stoppage time against World Cup semi-finalist Croatia.

Broadhead, who plays for Ipswich in the third tier of English football, was first to the ball when a long throw was flicked on in the third minute of stoppage time. Wales was playing its first game since Gareth Bale retired following the World Cup. Andrej Kramaric gave Croatia the lead after latching on to a long pass from goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic in the 28th.

