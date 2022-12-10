Jr Challenger football, a big hit among kids

The tournament attracted over 6,000 children (age 6-16) across 100-plus schools

Representation pic

The 12th edition of the QPR South Mumbai Junior Soccer Challenger, a local football tournament conducted by politician Milind Deora in association with English club Queens Park Rangers (QPR), concluded recently at the Western Railway groundLower Parel.

The tournament attracted over 6,000 children (age 6-16) across 100-plus schools. In the U-16 boys’ final, Kendriya Vidyalaya beat BD Somani 3-0 in while in the U-16 girls’ final, Bombay International School defeated JBCN International 1-0.

Other results:

U-14 boys: Campion beat Aditya Birla World Academy 1-0

U-14 girls: Cathedral beat Shindewadi MPS 3-0.

U-8 boys: St Mary’s ICSE Campion School 3-2

U-10 girls: St Anne’s beat Navy Children School 2-1

U-10 boys: Christ Church beat Campion School 3-1

U-12 girls: Cathedral beat Bombay International 1-0

U-12 boys: JBCN International

St Mary’s ICSE 4-3

